The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team dominated the early days of the Southwest Conference in a way that is almost unmatched in any men’s or women’s sport.
Texas won 109 consecutive SWC regular season contests and 24 tournament games, carrying both streaks through the 1980s.
On March 30, 1986, the Lady Longhorns, as they were then known, reached the height of their fabulous decade by defeating Southern California, 97-81, for the NCAA Tournament championship at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
Texas coach Jody Conradt coaxed her defense into limiting USC star Cheryl Miller, who scored 16 points despite making just two field goals. Clarissa Davis led Texas with 24 points.
Conradt retired following the 2007 season with a 900-307 record. Her teams reached the Final Four three times, but played in the championship game only once. Since she retired, Texas has made it past the Sweet 16 one time and hasn’t been back to the Final Four.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
