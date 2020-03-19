It was the kind of comeback that explains why basketball coaches never relax.
Northern Iowa took a 12-point lead with 44 seconds remaining in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Oklahoma City. Just two days earlier, the Panthers’ Paul Jesperson drained a 42-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Texas in the opening round of the tournament.
UNI appeared headed for the Sweet 16 with a double-digit lead over Texas A&M in the final minute.
But then Aggies guard Admon Gilder made a layup, stole an in-bounds pass and dropped off an assist for Danuel House. When Texas A&M forward Jalen Jones stole another in-bounds pass and made a dunk, the Aggies had cut the Panthers lead in half in less than 20 seconds.
A House 3-pointer and a 3-point play by Alex Caruso helped offset a UNI basket and Texas A&M was down by two points with 12 seconds remaining. That set up Gilder’s layup with three seconds on the clock to tie it at 71 and sent the game to overtime.
It took two overtime periods, but Texas A&M eventually claimed a 92-88 victory. House led the Aggies with 11 points in overtime and finished with 22 overall. Texas A&M advanced to the Sweet 16 in Anaheim, Calif., where it lost to Final Four-bound Oklahoma.
