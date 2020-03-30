For all of its Phi Slama Jama glory, the Houston Cougars’ basketball program owes much of its ascent in the early 1980s to the unlikely emergence of Hakeem Olajuwon.

After coming to Houston from Lagos, Nigeria, in 1980, Olajuwon redshirted during his first year in the United States. As a redshirt freshman in 1981-82 he averaged 8.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.

But those numbers jumped up to a double-double as “The Dream” scored 13.9 points and grabbed 11.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore when he helped the Cougars reach the national championship game in 1983.

Olajuwon University of Houston

University of Houston’s Akeem Olajuwon (34) goes up for two points against Virginia’s Olden Polynice (24) and Othell Wilson during their NCAA semi-final at Seattle’s Kingdome, March 31, 1984. Houston won in overtime.

On March 31, 1984, Olajuwon won for the last time in a Cougars uniform. He scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and swatted five blocks to help Houston defeat Virginia, 49-47, in the national semifinals.

Two days later, Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown squad defeated the Cougars, 84-75, for the national championship.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

Tags

In this Series

Today in Texas sports history

article

Remembering Texas sports history, March 31: Cougars win one more with The Dream

article

Remembering Texas sports history, March 30: Conradt's Longhorns reach the top of the mountain

article

Remembering Texas sports history, March 29: Jimmy and Jerry break up

14 updates

Recommended for you

Load comments