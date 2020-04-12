April 13 – Few if any of Texas’ sportsmen can match golf’s twin legends of Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan. On the golf course, generations of Jordan Spieths and Ben Crenshaws and Tom Kites will forever look up to the former Fort Worth caddies, Nelson and Hogan.
On April 13, 1942, the two Texas legends squared off in an 18-hole playoff for The Masters.
Nelson was the leader after three rounds with a 54-hole score of 9-under-par. But Hogan rallied in the final round to tie Nelson at 8-under for the tournament. Together, they finished three shots clear of the rest of the field.
Hogan took the initial advantage in the 18-hole playoff with a par on the first hole when Nelson made double bogey. But Lord Byron eagled the eighth hole, then had a string of three-straight birdies on holes 11 through 13. Nelson’s birdie on the par-5 No. 13 got him to 4-under for the playoff and gave him a three-shot advantage over his old caddie-yard mate. Hogan had a run of three birdies in-a-row himself, on the 13th through 15th holes.
But Nelson stayed steady at the end and won the playoff by a stroke at 3-under.
Hogan would have to wait nine years before winning his first Masters in 1951.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.