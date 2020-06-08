Remembering Texas sports history, June 9: Mavs notch vital win over Heat, 112-103

June 9 – The Dallas Mavericks entered Game 5 of the 2011 NBA Finals tied at 2 in the best-of-seven series with the Miami Heat.
Miami had the luxury of returning home for the sixth and (if necessary) seventh games of the series. But for Dallas it was a must win.
On June 9, 2011, the Mavericks gutted out one of the most important victories in franchise history as they came from behind in the final five minutes.
Dwyane Wade gave Miami a 99-95 advantage when he hit a 3-pointer with 4:37 remaining.
But the Mavericks fired back by going on a 13-2 run. Dallas forward Dirk Nowitzki got it started by making a pair of free throws, then guard Jason Terry hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 100.
Nowitzki threw down a dunk on an assists from Terry that gave the Mavs a lead they would not relinquish. Dallas went on to win the all-important fifth game of the series, 112-103.
Three days later, the Mavs defeated the Heat in Miami, 105-95, to win the club’s first world championship.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
