Remembering Texas sports history, June 8: Tadlock leads Red Raiders to the College World Series

June 8 – Since taking over as Texas Tech’s head baseball coach in 2013, Tim Tadlock has compiled a 297-149 record, won three Big 12 titles and guided the Red Raiders to the College World Series four times.
On June 8, 2014, Tadlock and Texas Tech punched their ticket to the CWS in Omaha, Neb., for the first time by defeating College of Charleston, 1-0, at Dan Law Field in Lubbock.
The Red Raiders traveled to Coral Gables, Fla., to open the NCAA Tournament that season and ousted the host Miami Hurricanes. That allowed Texas Tech to play the Super Regional at home against College of Charleston.
After Texas Tech won the first game on Saturday, four Red Raider pitchers – Dylan Dusek, Cameron Smith, Dominic Moreno and Jonny Drozd – combined to shut out the Cougars to clinch the series on Sunday. Texas Tech scored the only run of the game in the fourth inning when Adam Kirsch doubled to drive in Tyler Neslony.
The Red Raiders faced TCU in the opener at the CWS, but lost to the Horned Frogs, 3-2. Ole Miss then ended the Red Raiders’ season in the next game, 2-1. Texas Tech finished with a 45-21 record.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
