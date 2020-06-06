Remembering Texas sports history, June 7: UTEP extends run of NCAA track titles

UTEP track

UTEP’s Anthony Rotich, right, wins the steeplechase ahead of Arkansas’ Stanley Kebenei during the 2015 NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Ore.

 Associated Press — Don Ryan

June 7 – The UTEP men’s track and field program has a long and rich history that includes 20 combined national championships in cross country, indoor and outdoor track.

Additionally, Miners alum Bob Beamon is still the Olympic record holder in the long jump with his leap of 29 feet, 2.5 inches that won him the gold at the 1968 Mexico City Games.

On June 7, 1980, UTEP won its third of five consecutive NCAA Outdoor Track and Field national championships.

Distance runner Suleiman Nyambui led the way for the Miners by scoring 20 points with victories in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter runs.

