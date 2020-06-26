Remembering Texas sports history, June 27: Houston tennis stars make mark at Wimbledon

June 27 – Texans Lori McNeil and Zina Garrison made their mark in pro tennis both on the singles court and playing together in doubles.

On June 27, 1994, McNeil and Garrison each won fourth round matches to advance to the Wimbledon quarterfinals at the All-England Club in London. McNeil, who knocked off top-seeded Steffi Graf in the first round, defeated Florencia Labat in the fourth round, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4).

Lori McNeil

Lori McNeil stretches to reach a shot from defending champions Steffi Graf during their 1994 Ladies' Singles first-round match on the Centre Court at Wimbledon. McNeil won the match 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), to eliminate Graf from the tournament. 

After her friend upset the No. 1 seed, Garrison followed suit by ousting second-seeded Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in the fourth round, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

While Garrison exited in the quarterfinals, falling to Gigi Fernandez, McNeil went one round deeper before being defeated by Conchita Martinez, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8, in the semifinals.

