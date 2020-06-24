Remembering Texas sports history, June 25: Spurs select Duncan with No. 1 overall draft pick

DUNCAN HIPP STOKES

Wake Forest center Tim Duncan hangs from the rim after dunking against Maryland in 1996.

 Associated Press — Nick Wass, file

June 25 – When the San Antonio Spurs won the lottery for the first pick of the 1997 NBA Draft it began one of the great championship ascents in American pro sports history.

Already a consistent franchise, the Spurs had the opportunity to take the next step and didn’t miss it. On June 25, 1997, San Antonio selected Wake Forest center Tim Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick.

Duncan, who teamed with David Robinson to form a dominant frontcourt, played all 20 seasons of his NBA career in a Spurs uniform. Along the way, San Antonio won five world championships.

Duncan was the NBA MVP twice, the NBA Finals MVP three times and an All-Star in 15 of his 20 seasons in the league. He will enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with the Class of 2020.

