Remembering Texas sports history, June 24: Zaharias grabs fourth Women's Western Open title

Babe Didrikson

Babe Didrikson Zaharias urges the ball into the cup on the 18th green of Chicago’s Tam O’Shanter Country Club in the 1950 Women’s All-American Golf Tournament.

June 24 – Babe Didrikson Zaharias would be unique among American athletes if she had retired after winning her first women’s golf major in 1940.

If sports are played for another 10,000 years, how many golfers are likely to reach the pinnacle of that sport less than 10 years after winning an Olympic gold medal in track and field? That’s what Zaharias did after she transitioned from winning the 80-meter hurdles and the javelin in the 1932 Los Angeles Games.

But Babe didn’t stop there. She went on to win 41 LPGA events, including 10 majors on the golf course.

On June 24, 1950, the Port Arthur native defeated Peggy Kirk, 5-and-3, in the match-play final of the Women’s Western Open at Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver. That was the second win in a three-legged grand slam for Zaharias that year.

Zaharias won the Titleholders Championship, the Women’s Western and the U.S. Open in 1950, the three tournaments considered majors at the time.

Babe’s win at Cherry Hills set another record as she was the first golfer to claim four Women’s Western Open crowns.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

