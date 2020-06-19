Remembering Texas sports history, June 20: Kite prevails in windy final round, wins U.S. Open

June 20 – McKinney-born and Austin-raised, Tom Kite was the perfect picture of a golfer in the 1980s and 90s, before golfers were marketed as modern athletes.

Though bespectacled, a little nerdy looking and slight of frame, Kite nonetheless excelled on the strength of his consistency from tee to green and wizardry with a wedge. He used those tools to forge a Hall of Fame career that included 38 professional wins.

Tom Kite strolls up to the 18th green during the final round of the 1992 U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, Calif. Kite was the first player bestowed the label "best to have never won a major" until he outlasted a rough wind at Pebble Beach to win the U.S. Open.

On June 20, 1992, Kite fired a round of 2-under-par 70 in the third round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. That moved him into a tie for second place with fellow Texan Mark Brooks and Ian Woosnam of Wales, one stroke behind leader Gil Morgan.

When the rest of the leaders fell back in the final round, Kite held steady. He shot even par and won his first and only major. The Texan finished the tournament at 3-under, two strokes clear of Jeff Sluman in second place.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

