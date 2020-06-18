Stars win Stanley Cup

Dallas Stars center Joe Nieuwendyk holds up the Stanley Cup after beating the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 in triple-overtime in Game 6 of the 1999Stanley Cup finals in Buffalo, N.Y. 

 Associated Press -- Don Heupel

June 19 – Brett Hull had the magic.

Hull, the Dallas Stars right winger, tucked a rebounded puck into the net, beating Buffalo Sabres goalie Dominik Hasek and giving Dallas a 2-1 triple-overtime win in Game 6 of the 1999 Stanley Cup Finals. Hull’s goal put a resounding exclamation point on the longest Cup-clinching game in NHL history. In the aftermath, the Stars celebrated their first Stanley Cup title after winning the series, 4-2.

Even the ensuing controversy surrounding the goal couldn’t diminish the Stars’ excitement. Citing that Hull’s left skate was in the crease, Buffalo fans employed the slogan “No goal!” But officials deemed it a legitimate score, and three days later the Stars held a victory parade and rally in downtown Dallas.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

