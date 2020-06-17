Payne Stewart

SMU alum Payne Stewart shot 1-under-par at Pinehurst No. 2 to move into a three-way tie for the lead after the second round of the U.S. Open on June 18, 1999. Stewart claimed the major championships two days later.

June 18 – When Payne Stewart needed to maintain his composure, he did.

The SMU alum solved a perplexing puzzle of a course at Pinehurst No. 2 in 1999. In the second round, he posted one of only three under-par scores at the U.S. Open, which elevated him into a first-place tie with Phil Mickelson and David Duval.

Two days later, Stewart drained a 15-foot par putt on the 18th hole to edge Mickelson by one stroke and win the title.

“When I looked up, it was about two feet away from the hole and breaking right into the center of the cup,” said Stewart in a postgame interview. “I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

It was the second and last U.S. Open crown for Stewart, who died in October 1999 in a plane crash.

