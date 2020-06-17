June 18 – When Payne Stewart needed to maintain his composure, he did.
The SMU alum solved a perplexing puzzle of a course at Pinehurst No. 2 in 1999. In the second round, he posted one of only three under-par scores at the U.S. Open, which elevated him into a first-place tie with Phil Mickelson and David Duval.
Two days later, Stewart drained a 15-foot par putt on the 18th hole to edge Mickelson by one stroke and win the title.
“When I looked up, it was about two feet away from the hole and breaking right into the center of the cup,” said Stewart in a postgame interview. “I couldn’t believe my eyes.”
It was the second and last U.S. Open crown for Stewart, who died in October 1999 in a plane crash.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
