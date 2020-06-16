June 17 – Move over, Pudge. Make way for Pudge.

Ivan Rodriguez caught his 2,227th big-league game on June 17, 2009, passing Carlton Fisk for the record for most games caught in Major League history. Rodriguez achieved the milestone while playing for the Houston Astros, and ironically enough, the Astros’ opponent that day was the Texas Rangers, Rodriguez’s home club from 1991-2002.

Ivan Rodriguez

Houston’s Ivan Rodriguez acknowledges cheers from fans after a video tribute was played during the third inning against Texas.

However, the Rangers enjoyed the day as well, as David Murphy hit a walk-off single to score Ian Kinsler in the bottom of the 10th to give Texas a 5-4 win.

Rodriguez wrapped up his career in 2011, finishing as a 14-time all-star.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

