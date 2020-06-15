Remembering Texas sports history, June 16: Trevino makes rousing debut at US Open

June 16 – Dallas native and former El Paso club pro Lee Trevino arrived on the scene with a bang as his first of 29 pro victories came at the U.S. Open.

On June 16, 1968, Trevino posted a final round of 1-under-par 69 for a 72-hole total of 5-under and won the U.S. Open at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., by four strokes over Jack Nicklaus.

Trevino started the final round a shot back of Bert Yances, but six strokes clear of the rest of the field. Yancey posted a 76 in the final round and fell out of contention.

Trevino

Lee Trevino reacts as his putt on the 11th hole drops for a birdie in the final round of the 1968 U.S. Open golf championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. 

Meanwhile, Nicklaus made a Sunday charge with his first round in the 60s of the tournament. He fired a 3-under 67, but it wasn’t enough to get close to Trevino.

One of the most entertaining players on the tour, Trevino finished his career with six major championships. He only missed a career grand slam because he never won The Masters.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

