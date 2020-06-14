Remembering Texas sports history, June 15: Duncan triple-double lifts Spurs to championship

June 15 – Tim Duncan came very close to a quadruple-double when his San Antonio Spurs were closing out a series win against the New Jersey Nets in the NBA Finals.
On June 15, 2003, Duncan scored 21 points, grabbed 20 rebounds, dished out 10 assists and blocked eight shots to propel the Spurs to an 88-77 victory over the Nets in Game 6 of the Finals at the SBC Center in San Antonio.
With the win, the Spurs clinched their second world title.
Duncan finished his career with four postseason triple doubles, but no quadruple doubles in his career. Some believe he should have been credited with two more blocks in San Antonio’s clinching win over the Nets as there are two apparent blocks that weren’t counted in the official stats of the game.
Nonetheless, Duncan was the clear choice for Finals MVP in 2003.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
