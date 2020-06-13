June 14 – The University of Texas baseball program has the kind of history that takes a back seat to no one as it boasts 36 College World Series appearances.
In fact, considering the Longhorns have won more national championships on the diamond (6), than on the football field (4), Texas could probably be considered more of a baseball school.
On Jun 14, 1975, Texas defeated South Carolina, 5-1, for the CWS title and the Horns’ third national championship. Texas first baseman Mickey Reichenbach, the CWS MVP, hit a two-run home run for all the offense Texas needed that night at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha, Neb.
It was the first CWS championship for Horns coach Cliff Gustafson, who skippered the Texas baseball program from 1968 to 1996. Gustafson added another national title in 1982 and took the Horns to the CWS 17 times.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
