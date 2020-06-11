June 12 – Clint Dempsey scored 57 international goals as a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team and is the only American to find the back of the net in three different World Cups.

Yet the Nacogdoches native’s most famous goal might have been his luckiest.

South Africa Soccer WCup England US

Clint Dempsey, top left, celebrates with fellow team members after scoring a goal during the 2010 World Cup group C soccer match between England and the United States at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg, South Africa.

On June 12, 2010, the USMNT was trailing England, 1-0, in the World Cup group play opener for both teams. Dempsey sent a shot straight at England goalkeeper Robert Green in the 40th minute. Green appeared to stop the shot, then fumbled it over the goal line, pulling the U.S. into a 1-1 tie.

That’s where the score remained and the USMNT earned an important draw to start the tournament.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

