June 11 – Ben Hogan’s golf career would have been Hall of Fame worthy even if it had ended in 1949, which it almost did.
As Hogan and his wife Valerie were driving home from the Phoenix Open on a foggy morning, Feb. 2, 1949, they didn’t see an oncoming Greyhound bus that had crossed over the center line until it was too late. Hogan lunged to protect Valerie in the passenger seat and, in doing so, got out of the way of the steering column that shot through the driver’s seat.
Even so, Hogan sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured collar bone and double fractured pelvis. Many believed his pro golf career was over.
But on June 11, 1950, a mere 16 months after the brutal collision, Hogan completed the Miracle at Merion as he won the U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa.
Hogan finished in a three-way tie after 72 holes of regulation at 7-over-par 287. Then the Dublin, Texas, native fired a 1-under 69 in an 18-hole playoff to finish four strokes ahead of Lloyd Mangrum and six in front of George Fazio for the championship.
The win gave Hogan his second of four U.S. Open titles.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.