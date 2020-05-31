Remembering Texas sports history, June 1: Aggies outlast Florida at WCWS

June 1 – Texas A&M had lost to Florida earlier in the day at the 2008 Women’s College World Series, but Aggies pitcher Megan Gibson wasn’t going to let that happen again.
Gibson shut down the Gators for nine innings, scattering seven hits and a walk and allowing no runs. That allowed Texas A&M to finally get the run it needed to advance to the WCWS championship round.
Aggies leftfielder Kelsey Spittler tripled with two outs in the top of the ninth to score Macie Morrow, pushing Texas A&M in front, 1-0.
Gibson induced a double play and a foul out in the bottom of the ninth, ending the thriller and sending Texas A&M to face Arizona State for the national championship.
However, the Sun Devils prevailed in the title series, winning two games by a combined score of 14-0.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
