Remembering Texas sports history, July 8: Astros' Morgan tied single-game hits record

July 8 – Joe Morgan is most often associated with the Cincinnati Reds’ “Big Red Machine” and is also known to many as a longtime ESPN broadcaster.
But Morgan, a native of Bonham, came up to the big leagues with the Houston Colt .45s in 1963. He changed with them to an Astros uniform in 1965 and remained with the club through the 1971 season.
On July 8, 1965, Morgan put on a sparkling hitting performance by going 6-for-6 from the plate for the Astros against the Milwaukee Braves. He had two home runs, a double and three singles, driving in three runs from the leadoff spot.
Morgan’s six hits in the game tied the National League record at the time. It would later be broken when Rennie Stennett posted seven hits in a game for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1975.
Alas, the Astros lost the game as the home Braves scored a run in the bottom of the twelfth inning for a 9-8 victory.
After playing his first nine seasons in Houston, Morgan left to join the Reds in 1972. He returned to the Astros for the 1980 campaign and helped them reach the National League Championship Series. In all, Morgan amassed 972 hits in a Houston uniform.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
