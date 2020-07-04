Remembering Texas sports history, July 5: Garrison bounces top-seeded Graf from Wimbledon

July 5 – Zina Garrison entered Wimbledon in 1990 as the fifth seed, but she played like she wanted the title.
Garrison, of Houston, won her first four matches at the All England Club in straight sets and then ousted No. 3 seed Monica Seles, 3-6, 6-3, 9-7, in the quarterfinals.
On July 5, 1990, Garrison met top-seeded Steffi Graf in the Wimbledon semifinals and beat her, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Although Garrison won three grand slam titles in mixed doubles and reached the Australian Open final twice in doubles, the win over Graf marked the height of her grand slam singles career. She advanced to play Martina Navratilova in the finals of Wimbledon.
Navratilova prevailed in the championship match at the All England Club, 6-4, 6-1.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.