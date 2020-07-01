Cesar Cedeno Houston Astros

Houston Astros outfielder Cesar Cedeno bats during game against Atlanta at the Astrodome in 1972.

 Associated Press file photo

July 2 — The Houston Astros signed Cesar Cedeno of the Dominican Republic in 1967 when he was 16 years old. And whatever they saw in him as a young prospect definitely panned out.

Cedeno was a hit machine for the Astros beginning with his major league debut season in 1970 and continuing for 12 years with the club. The outfielder batted .289 for the Astros and had 150 or more hits in six different seasons.

On July 2, 1976, Cedeno reached his first major career milestone while still playing for Houston. He went 7-for-11 in a doubleheader against the Reds at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in doing so notched 1,000 hits for his career.

Cedeno’s 1,000th career hit came in the top of the third inning of the first game of the doubleheader off of Waco native Pat Zachry.

Cedeno went on to play in the majors until 1986 as he joined the Reds, Cardinals and Dodgers after leaving Houston. He finished his career with 2,087 hits.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

Tags

In this Series

Today in Texas sports history: A look back at Lone Star glory

article

Remembering Texas sports history, July 2: Astros' red-hot Cedeno posts 1,000th hit

article

30 years later, Andy Hawkins’ blemished no-hitter sticks out

article

Remembering Texas sports history, June 30: Mench, Rangers slug way past Angels

105 updates

Recommended for you

Load comments