Remembering Texas sports history, July 12: Trevino goes back-to-back in UK major

July 12 – Defending British Open champion and Dallas native Lee Trevino faced down Jack Nicklaus and walked away with the Claret Jug.
On July 12, 1972, Trevino found himself in a pack of 14 golfers within three strokes of the lead after the Texan shot even-par 71 in the first round of the Open at Muirfield Golf Links in Gullane, Scotland.
Trevino made his move in the second round, shooting 1-under 70 as almost everyone else fell back. Nicklaus, who shot 70 in the first round, posted a 72 in the second.
After a brilliant third round in which Trevino fired 5-under 66, he shot even-par 71 through the final 18 holes. That kept him one stroke clear of the charging Nicklaus, who posted a 66 in the final round to take second place.
Trevino’s back-to-back wins in the Open Championship marked his best performances in the United Kingdom.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year" (University of Texas Press, 2017).
