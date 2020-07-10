July 11 – Hall of Fame pitcher Dizzy Dean was one of the great characters of the first half of the 20th century in Major League Baseball. He was born in Arkansas and made his name pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1930s.

On the surface, he has very little connection to Texas. But Jay Hanna (or Jerome Herman) Dean earned his nickname while serving in the U.S. Army and stationed in San Antonio. He was also the Texas League Player of the Year while pitching for the Houston Buffaloes in 1931.

And on July 11, 1940, Dean gave a brief sparkling performance on the mound in the Texas League All-Star Game in Fort Worth.

Dizzy Dean

Hall of Fame pitcher Dizzy Dean made a few swings through Texas during his career, including a start for the North in the 1940 Texas League All-Star Game.

North All-Stars manager Rogers Hornsby, another Hall of Famer, deployed Dean as his team’s starting pitcher. Dean was playing a stint for the Texas Oilers in the Chicago Cubs’ organization. He answered Hornsby’s call by pitching a scoreless first inning and then took a seat.

The North won the game, 7-6.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

Tags

In this Series

Today in Texas sports history: A look back at Lone Star glory

article

Remembering Texas sports history, July 11: Hornsby starts Dizzy in All-Star game

article

Remembering Texas sports history, July 10: Ben Hogan takes alley to Open title

article

Remembering Texas sports history, July 9: Brazil notches World Cup win at Cotton Bowl

114 updates

Recommended for you

Load comments