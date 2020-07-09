Remembering Texas sports history, July 10: Ben Hogan takes alley to Open title

July 10 – Fort Worth native Ben Hogan played in the British Open only one time, making the trip across the pond for the 1953 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
And that’s all it took for a portion of the sixth hole at the world famous Carnoustie links to become known as “Hogan’s Alley.” Hogan took his drive down the narrow path on the left side of the fairway, between bunkers and an out-of-bounds fence on the left, in all four rounds of the tournament and came away with birdies each time.
On July 10, 1953, Hogan finished off his historic run at the Open, posting a final round of 4-under-par 68 to claim the championship. He shot 6-under for the tournament, four strokes in front of four golfers tied for second.
The win gave Hogan the “Hogan Slam” in which he won the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open in the same season. He could not have possibly won all four majors because the PGA Championship was held the same week as the British event at Carnoustie. It also gave him a career grand slam in his only entry into the Open.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.