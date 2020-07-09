Remembering Texas sports history, July 10: Ben Hogan takes alley to Open title

July 10 – Fort Worth native Ben Hogan played in the British Open only one time, making the trip across the pond for the 1953 Open Championship at Carnoustie.

And that’s all it took for a portion of the sixth hole at the world famous Carnoustie links to become known as “Hogan’s Alley.” Hogan took his drive down the narrow path on the left side of the fairway, between bunkers and an out-of-bounds fence on the left, in all four rounds of the tournament and came away with birdies each time.

Ben Hogan plays on to the 14th green during the 1953 British Open golf tournament at Carnoustie.

On July 10, 1953, Hogan finished off his historic run at the Open, posting a final round of 4-under-par 68 to claim the championship. He shot 6-under for the tournament, four strokes in front of four golfers tied for second.

The win gave Hogan the “Hogan Slam” in which he won the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open in the same season. He could not have possibly won all four majors because the PGA Championship was held the same week as the British event at Carnoustie. It also gave him a career grand slam in his only entry into the Open.

