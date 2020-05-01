May 2 — Long before Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili or David Robinson led San Antonio to a world championships, George “Iceman” Gervin put the Spurs on the NBA map.
Gervin, a tall, smooth, small forward, averaged 25.1 points over his 14-year career. He helped San Antonio transition from the ABA to the NBA and led the NBA in scoring for three-straight seasons (1977-80).
On May 2, 1979, Gervin knocked down a pair of free throws for his 32nd and 33rd points late in the fourth quarter. That helped the Spurs put away the Philadelphia 76ers, 111-108, in the seventh game of the Western Conference semifinals.
The Washington Bullets defeated San Antonio in the conference finals. The city of San Antonio would have to wait 20 years for its first NBA championship in 1999.
Gervin played for the Spurs for six more seasons before he joined the Chicago Bulls in 1985-86. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
