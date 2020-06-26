June 27 – Texans Lori McNeil and Zina Garrison made their mark in pro tennis both on the singles court and playing together in doubles.
On June 27, 1994, McNeil and Garrison each won fourth round matches to advance to the Wimbledon quarterfinals at the All-England Club in London. McNeil, who knocked off top-seeded Steffi Graf in the first round, defeated Florencia Labat in the fourth round, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4).
After her friend upset the No. 1 seed, Garrison followed suit by ousting second-seeded Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in the fourth round, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
While Garrison exited in the quarterfinals, falling to Gigi Fernandez, McNeil went one round deeper before being defeated by Conchita Martinez, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8, in the semifinals.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.