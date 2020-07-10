July 11 – Hall of Fame pitcher Dizzy Dean was one of the great characters of the first half of the 20th century in Major League Baseball. He was born in Arkansas and made his name pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1930s.
On the surface, he has very little connection to Texas. But Jay Hanna (or Jerome Herman) Dean earned his nickname while serving in the U.S. Army and stationed in San Antonio. He was also the Texas League Player of the Year while pitching for the Houston Buffaloes in 1931.
And on July 11, 1940, Dean gave a brief sparkling performance on the mound in the Texas League All-Star Game in Fort Worth.
North All-Stars manager Rogers Hornsby, another Hall of Famer, deployed Dean as his team’s starting pitcher. Dean was playing a stint for the Texas Oilers in the Chicago Cubs’ organization. He answered Hornsby’s call by pitching a scoreless first inning and then took a seat.
The North won the game 7-6.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.