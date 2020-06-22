June 23 – Rogers Hornsby was born in Winters, Texas, in 1896 and grew up in Fort Worth before he embarked on a Hall of Fame baseball career at the age of 19 with the St. Louis Cardinals.
On June 23, 1926, Hornsby reached one of many milestones as he hit a seventh-inning grand slam for his 2,000th hit. The homer was the difference in the Cardinals’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Hornsby finished his career with 2,930 hits amassed during a 23-year career in the majors. He played for the Cardinals, New York Giants, Boston Braves, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Browns, finishing with a career batting average of .358 and 301 home runs.
He was the only player inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1942, making him the 21st player to go into the shrine.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
