April 16 — It didn’t take Burt Hooton long to make his presence known in Major League Baseball.
Less than a month after his Texas Longhorns team played its final game of the 1971 season, Hooton made his big league debut with the Chicago Cubs on June 17.
Although Hooton appeared in just three games in the 1971 season, his first start of 1972 made history. Hooton took the mound for the Cubs and proceeded to shut down the Philadelphia Phillies.
Hooton struck out seven and walked seven on his way to a no-hitter for his third MLB victory as the Cubs defeated Philadelphia, 4-0, at Wrigley Field.
The former Longhorn and Corpus Christi King Mustang didn’t let the no-hitter define his career though. Hooton had his best season in 1981 when he made the All-Star Game and earned NLCS MVP honors as he helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
