June 4 – The Baylor softball team went to the Women’s College World Series for the second time and they were intent on staying around for a while in 2011.
The Lady Bears did that and more on June 4, 2011, when they battled Missouri in a 13-inning nail-biter.
After defeating Oklahoma State in eight innings in its WCWS opener and then falling to Alabama in the second game, Baylor faced Missouri in an elimination contest.
The Lady Bears and Tigers began a little past 8:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City, but it took them until past midnight to decide a winner. Baylor’s Holly Holl drilled a walk-off solo home run over the wall in left field to lift the Lady Bears to a 1-0 victory.
Holl’s shot made Baylor pitcher Whitney Canion’s gem of a pitching performance stand up. Canion struck out 11 and gave up just two hits as she held Missouri scoreless for the entire 13-inning affair.
Eventual national champion Arizona State ended the Lady Bears’ season the next day. Baylor finished with a 47-15 record.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
