June 26 – The University of Texas baseball program has a unique history in that the Longhorns had four coaches who guided the program for a combined 116 seasons.
Billy Disch (1911-39), Bibb Falk (1940-67), Cliff Gustafson (1968-96) and Augie Garrido (1997-2016) followed one another, each skippering Texas for at least two decades.
On June 26, 2005, Garrido became the third member of that group to win multiple College World Series championships. Garrido’s Longhorns defeated Florida, 6-2, for a two-game sweep in the championship round at the CWS. That matched Garrido’s feat as the Texas coach in 2002, when the Longhorns beat South Carolina for the title.
Garrido was a head coach at the collegiate level for 47 years, compiling a career record of 1,975-1951-9 with stints at San Francisco State, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, Illinois and, finally, Texas.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
