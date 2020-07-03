July 4 – The Galveston Giant Jack Johnson was one of Texas’ pioneers in leading African Americans into mainstream American sports.
Johnson, who stood a little over six feet tall and had a reach of 74 inches, became the first Black heavyweight champion of the world when he defeated Tommy Burns for the title in 1908.
But Johnson’s most famous fight would come two years later.
On July 4, 1910, Johnson faced former undefeated world heavyweight champion James J. Jeffries in Reno, Nev., in what became known as the first “Fight of the Century.” Jeffries came out of retirement for the expressed purpose of proving that an African American could not beat him.
However, Jeffries came to realize early in the fight versus Johnson that his purpose was futile.
“I could never have whipped Johnson at my best,” Jeffries is widely reported to have said. “I couldn’t have hit him. No, I couldn’t have reached him in a thousand years.”
Johnson knocked Jeffries down three times in the 15th round, prompting Jeffries’ corner to throw in the towel.
Johnson held his title until 1915 and defended it nine times. He continued boxing professionally until 1928 and posted a lifetime record of 77-13-14.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
