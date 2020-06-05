June 6 – Midway alumnus Casey Fossum pitched for nine seasons in Major League Baseball, splitting his time in the big leagues between five different teams.
He came up to the majors with the Boston Red Sox in 2001 and went on to pitch for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers and, briefly, for the New York Mets.
But before that, he was a star at Midway and then at Texas A&M.
On June 6, 1999, Fossum earned a win in relief in the deciding game of the College Station Super Regional that pitted Texas A&M versus Clemson.
Fossum started and earned the win in the Super Regional opener as the Aggies routed the Tigers, 20-3. When he came on in relief in Game 3, the Aggies were trailing. But Texas A&M shortstop Steve Scarborough and centerfielder Steven Truitt each hit solo home runs in the top of the ninth to put the Aggies in front.
That gave Fossum the unique opportunity to earn both wins in the series, which he seized and helped the Aggies reach the College World Series.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.