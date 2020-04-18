April 19 – Conventional wisdom held that George Foreman’s best days in boxing happened in the early 1970s with fights like the “Sunshine Showdown” versus Joe Frazier and “The Rumble in the Jungle” against Muhammad Ali.
But on April 19, 1991, the product of Houston’s Fifth Ward, showed the world he still had plenty of punch at age 42 when Foreman fought heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield for 12 rounds in “The Battle of the Ages” in Atlantic City, N.J.
Six months earlier, Holyfield became the undisputed heavyweight champ by knocking out Buster Douglas in the third round. That set the stage for Foreman to challenge the “Real Deal” Holyfield.
Despite being a decided underdog, Foreman gave the boxing world a thrill by valiantly trading punches with Holyfield, who was 13 years his junior. In particular, Foreman showed grit in the seventh round as he countered the aggressive Holyfield early in the round, then survived an attack from the champ late.
Holyfield won by unanimous decision, but Foreman had set the tone for his 1990s comeback. Three years later he defeated Michael Moorer to become the oldest heavyweight champion at 45.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
