April 30 — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was born at Sam Houston Hall on April 30, 1932.
Originally known as the Houston Fat Stock Show, the event was created by stockyard manager James W. Sartwelle and six business associates to promote the region’s agriculture and livestock.
It evolved into a three-week party that includes the rodeo and concerts. It moved to the Astrodome in 1966 and NRG Stadium in 2003.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
