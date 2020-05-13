May 14 — Few athletes in Central Texas or anywhere in the state can boast the kind of medal collection that Fairfield’s Nanceen Perry gathered during her days of running and jumping for the Lady Eagles.
On May 14, 1994, Perry had one of many stellar days on the track while competing in the UIL State Meet. That day, she grabbed three gold medals, winning the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and the long jump in Class 3A.
She was just a junior.
The next year, as a senior, Perry toted four medals back to Fairfield as she set a state record in the 200 (23.49 seconds) and won the 100. Additionally, she captured silver in the long jump and joined the Lady Eagles 4x100 relay for another silver.
In all, Perry won 10 gold and 16 total medals at the state meet in her high school career.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
