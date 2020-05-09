May 10 – Tim Duncan will go into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this summer with a list of career accolades taller than his 6-foot-11 frame.
He was a five-time world champion, the NBA MVP on two occasions and a three-time NBA Finals MVP. Only LeBron James (16), Kobe Bryant (18) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) have more All-Star Game appearances than Duncan’s 15.
But perhaps one lesser known career achievement is that Duncan played in 251 playoff games. That’s more than three full seasons of just playoff games and second all-time behind Derek Fisher's 259.
On May 10, 2016, Duncan reached postseason contest No. 250 when his San Antonio Spurs hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. Duncan was held to five points and three rebounds as the Thunder defeated the Spurs, 95-91.
Duncan retired following the 2015-16 season having played all 20 years of his career in San Antonio. He finished with a playoff record of 157-94.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.