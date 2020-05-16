May 17 – Dirk Nowitzki played 21 seasons for the Dallas Mavericks and gave myriad sparkling performances.
But few shine brighter than the show Nowitzki put on in the opening game of the Western Conference finals on May 17, 2011. Nowitzki mixed in a few drives and cuts to the basket with his signature high-arcing fade away shot as he scored 48 points to the delight of the American Airlines Center crowd.
In doing so, the power forward led Dallas to a 121-112 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Mavs’ way to the world championship.
Nowitzki started hot as he hit eight of nine shots in the first half. He finished the contest at an outstanding shooting clip of 12 of 15 from the field and 24 of 24 from the free-throw line.
Kevin Durant led the Thunder with 40 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep up.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.