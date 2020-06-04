June 5 – The Dallas Baptist University baseball team has been a constant contender for its conference championship and a regular in the NCAA Tournament since its first appearance in 2008.
In fact, DBU has been to the NCAA tourney nine times in the last 12 years that the tournament has taken place (it's currently on hiatus due to the response to the coronavirus).
On June 5, 2016, the Patriots moved a game away from advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals when they routed Texas Tech, 10-6, in the championship round of the Lubbock Region. The game was never close as DBU scored seven runs in the first three innings and built a 10-0 lead before the Red Raiders responded with a six-run rally in the top of the seventh.
However, Texas Tech bounced back the next day for a 5-3 victory at Dan Law Field and the Red Raiders continued on the road that eventually took them to the College World Series.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
