Cubs Wood Baseball

Chicago Cubs rookie Kerry Wood delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros on May 6, 1998.

 Associated Press — Fred Jewell

May 6 – Kerry Wood, a Grand Prairie High product who signed to play college baseball at McLennan but instead went straight into the Chicago Cubs organization out of high school in 1995, enjoyed a fantastic Major League debut season in 1998.

The gem of that campaign came on May 6, 1998, when Wood faced the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field.

Wood struck out 20 batters and held Houston to a single hit as he went the distance to help the Cubs defeat the Astros, 2-0. Amazingly, it was Wood’s fifth start in the big leagues and in it he tied Roger Clemens’ record for strikeouts in a game.

Wood finished his 15-year career with 1,582 strikeouts as he posted an 86-75 career record. He won 13 games as a rookie, just one shy of his career best of 14 wins, which he achieved with the Cubs in 2003.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

