Ben Crenshaw waves to the gallery on the 18th hole during his final round of the Masters in 2015. Crenshaw won green jackets in 1984 and 1995.

April 15 — When the 1984 golf season began, Austin native Ben Crenshaw had nine pro victories and three NCAA titles to his credit.

But Crenshaw was still chasing a major. He finished second in 1979 PGA Championships and tied for third in the 1975 U.S. Open. In back-to-back years, he tied for second at the British Open (1978 and 1979).

That changed on April 15, 1984 at The Masters.

Crenshaw fired a final round of 4-under-par 68 to come from two strokes behind fellow Texan Tom Kite and win by strokes over Tom Watson. He finished the tournament at 11-under and cashed the $108,000 winner’s check.

That 68 proved to be Crenshaw’s lucky number. In 1995, he posted the same score on Sunday at Augusta National to win his second green jacket, finishing one shot in front of Davis Love III. Crenshaw more than tripled his take-home for his second major title as this time he won $396,000.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

