June 28 – Craig Biggio played 20 seasons in the majors, all in a Houston Astros uniform.
Whether he was playing catcher, outfield, second base or designated hitter, Biggio was consistent presence at the plate as he posted at least 100 hits every year from 1989 to 2007.
On June 28, Biggio went 5-for-6 at the plate against the Colorado Rockies and, in the process, reached 3,000 hits for his career. The Astros’ icon became the 27th major leaguer to get to 3,000 and one of only 33 players in history to do so as of this writing.
Biggio retired after the 2007 season with 3,060 career hits, No. 24 on the all-time list. He also finished with 291 home runs, 1,175 RBI and a career batting average of .281.
He was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
