zemenova

Baylor tennis star Zuzana Zemenova earned All-American in singles four times in her career, including in her freshman season when she claimed the NCAA singles title.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

May 28 – Baylor women’s tennis star Zuzana Zemenova achieved many accolades and high rankings during her college career, but her brightest shining moment came when she was a relative unknown.

On May 28, 2005, Zemenova became the first unseeded player to win an NCAA championship when she downed Northwestern’s Audra Cohen, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, in the singles final in Athens, Georgia.

Both Zemenova and third-seeded Cohen were freshmen as they faced off for the national title. But it was the Bears’ first-year player that put a defining stamp on her career.

“I feel great right now,” Zemenova said after the match. “I was very tired out there, but I felt like I played my best tennis of the tournament today.”

Zemenova went on to earn singles All-American honors in all four years at Baylor.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments