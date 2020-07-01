July 2 – The Houston Astros signed Cesar Cedeno of the Dominican Republic in 1967 when he was 16 years old. And whatever they saw in him as a young prospect definitely panned out.
Cedeno was a hit machine for the Astros beginning with his major league debut season in 1970 and continuing for 12 years with the club. The outfielder batted .289 for the Astros and had 150 or more hits in six different seasons.
On July 2, 1976, Cedeno reached his first major career milestone while still playing for Houston. He went 7-for-11 in a doubleheader against the Reds at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in doing so notched 1,000 hits for his career.
Cedeno’s 1,000th career hit came in the top of the third inning of the first game of the doubleheader off of Waco native Pat Zachry.
Cedeno went on to play in the majors until 1986 as he joined the Reds, Cardinals and Dodgers after leaving Houston. He finished his career with 2,087 hits.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.