Kentucky appeared to be on its way to its second national championship in three years under head coach John Calipari.
The Wildcats won a thriller in their Final Four semifinal, defeating Wisconsin by one point at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday night.
Mighty Kentucky advanced to face a seven seed in the national championship game.
But on April 8, 2014, Shabazz Napier’s Connecticut Huskies were the team of destiny.
Napier scored a game-high 22 points to propel Connecticut to its fourth national title and the third one it celebrated in the state of Texas. Prior to 2014 that, UConn won the 2004 Final Four in San Antonio and the 2011 tournament and Houston.
The UConn women have also won a pair of titles in the Lone Star State, both times at the Final Four in San Antonio.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
