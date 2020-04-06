Remembering Texas sports history, April 7: Demaret proves Masters merit

Lloyd Mangrum shot out of the gate, firing an opening round of 8-under-par in the 1940 Masters, but Texan Jimmy Demaret held steady throughout the four days to win his first title.
On April 7, 1940, Demaret carded a 1-under 71 for a 72-hole total of 8-under and won the Masters championship. The Houston native finished four strokes in front of Mangrum and five ahead of fellow Texan Byron Nelson.
Demaret was about three months away from his 30th birthday when he won the Masters for the first time. He went on to claim two more championships — in 1947 and 1950. He had only one green jacket, however, as that tradition began in 1949.
Demaret is tied for fourth place all time with his three Masters titles behind Jack Nicklaus (6), Tiger Woods (5) and Arnold Palmer (4).
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
