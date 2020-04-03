Texas Tech women’s basketball coach Marsha Sharp leaned back in her seat on the bench and put her left arm around assistant coach Roger Reding and her right arm around assistant coach Linden Weese as the last few seconds ticked off the clock at The Omni in Atlanta, Ga.
A last second three-pointer by Ohio State couldn’t dampen the mood as the Lady Raiders claimed an 84-82 victory and the national championship on April 4, 1993.
Texas Tech star Sheryl Swoopes scored 47 points to set a championship game record for both the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament. Swoopes capped off a phenomenal senior season that launched her into the women’s hoops stratosphere by scoring 177 points in five NCAA Tournament games.
Sharp, Texas Tech’s coach from 1982 to 2006, compiled a 572-189 career record. Although she never made it back to the Final Four after winning it all in 1993, Sharp does have a freeway named in her honor that runs along the northwest side of the Texas Tech campus in Lubbock.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.