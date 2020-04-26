Remembering Texas sports history, April 27: Fred Couples returns to Houston roots for a win

April 27 – Fred Couples isn’t a Texan. He’s from Seattle. But it’s OK if Texans want to claim him and he reciprocates.
Couples, who excelled as a member of the University of Houston golf team in the late 1970s, added a special moment to an already sparkling pro career on April 27, 2003, at the Houston Open.
Couples shot 5-under-par 67 in the final round at Redstone Golf Club to claim his first PGA Tour victory in almost five years. He finished at 21-under to win the tournament by four strokes.
The Cougar alum won 15 times on tour, including six tournament victories in his heyday from 1990 to 1992. Then he took his smooth-swinging style to the Champions Tour, where he added another 13 tournament wins between 2010 and 2017.
Couples has four tournament titles in the Lone Star State as he also won the Byron Nelson Championship in 1987 and a pair of Champions Tour tournaments.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
